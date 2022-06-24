Meetings
Area
Monday
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors office at courthouse, Keosauqua.
Centerville Community School District Board of Education special meeting, 5 p.m., Centerville Administration Office, 634 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.