Meetings

Area

Monday

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229

Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors office at courthouse, Keosauqua.

Centerville Community School District Board of Education special meeting, 5 p.m., Centerville Administration Office, 634 N. Main St.

