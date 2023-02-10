Meetings
Monday
Area
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting also is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., supervisors office in courthouse, Keosauqua.
Fairfield City Council, 7 p.m, City Hall, 118 S. Main St.
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Career Campus, 331 E. Main St.
