Meetings
Monday
Area
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting also is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229.
Ottumwa
Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Perkins Conference Room on main campus.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.
Ottumwa City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall.
