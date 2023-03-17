Meetings

Monday

Area

Appanoose County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., courthouse board room, Centerville.

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield

Centerville City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 312 E. Maple St. Meeting is also available through Microsoft Teams, by entering meeting ID 298962706276 and password h9e2Ar

Ottumwa

Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Career Campus, 331 E. Main St.

Tuesday

Ottumwa

Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.

Ottumwa City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall.

