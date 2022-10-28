Meetings

Monday

Area

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229

Tuesday

Ottumwa

Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.

Ottumwa City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall. 

