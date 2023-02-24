Meetings

Monday

Area

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield.

Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors office in courthouse, Keosauqua.

Ottumwa

Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Ottumwa

Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.

