Meetings
Monday
Ottumwa
Indian Hills Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Perkins Conference Room, Main Campus.
Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m, Career Campus, 331 E. Main St.
Area
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Davis County Courthouse courtroom, Bloomfield.
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of Jefferson County Courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting accessible through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229.
Keokuk County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Keokuk County Courthouse board room, Sigourney.
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Van Buren County Courthouse, Keosauqua.
Centerville Community School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., district administration office, 634 N. Main St.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of Wapello County Courthouse.
Ottumwa City Council special meeting, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall.