WASHINGTON — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) has announced the launch of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
This annual competition is conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives to showcase the talent of high school students from across the country.
“I am thrilled to announce the launch of this year’s Congressional Art Competition. Last year I was pleased to see so many incredible pieces of art from across the Second District,” Miller-Meeks said. “I would encourage any student or art teacher with questions or interest in submitting for this year to contact my office. I look forward to seeing the creativity and artistic talent of the Second District on full display!”
This year’s winner will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend a Congressional reception honoring the winner from each Congressional district and will have their work displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol for one calendar year. Runners-up will have the opportunity to have their art put on display in Miller-Meeks’ offices in Ottumwa and Davenport.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students (9-12th grade) who reside or attend school in the Second Congressional District. The submission period for the Spring 2022 Congressional Art Competition is now open through Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m.
Rules for the Congressional Art Competition are available at millermeeks.house.gov.