Mitch Niner

Age: 57

Hometown: Ottumwa

Current occupation: Industrial painter

College degrees: Associate degree in automotive collision technology, associate degree in early childhood education, bachelor's degree in U.S. history/minor in U.S. government, bachelor's in psychology, Associate degree in greenhouse and turf grass management

Community organization involvement: Prior member of Ottumwa Park Board that developed long-range park plan, prior member of Bridge View Center design committee, prior city council member, prior member of Ottumwa Soccer Club.

Goals for first term, if elected: "(To) work on streets, public safety, entertainment and making our community better."

Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "We need to return the human rights commission and continue to work on hiring minorities in our city departments."

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you