Mitch Niner
Age: 57
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: Industrial painter
College degrees: Associate degree in automotive collision technology, associate degree in early childhood education, bachelor's degree in U.S. history/minor in U.S. government, bachelor's in psychology, Associate degree in greenhouse and turf grass management
Community organization involvement: Prior member of Ottumwa Park Board that developed long-range park plan, prior member of Bridge View Center design committee, prior city council member, prior member of Ottumwa Soccer Club.
Goals for first term, if elected: "(To) work on streets, public safety, entertainment and making our community better."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "We need to return the human rights commission and continue to work on hiring minorities in our city departments."