Mohawk Profile: Matthew Seals

School: Moravia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Basketball, fishing and spending time with family.
Parents: Mike and Melanie Seals.
Favorite television show: Duck Dynasty.
Favorite movie: Transformers.
Favorite actors: Adam Sandler and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Favorite athlete: Adam Wainwright.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite meal: Round steak and mashed potatoes.
Favorite restaurant: The Highway.
Favorite vacation spots: In the mountains and Yellowstone.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.
Biggest influences: My parents and the bosses I've worked for.
When did you first get interested in baseball: Since I was little playing T-ball.
What do you like most about baseball: Playing with friends.
What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch.
Personal goals: Become a well-known business owner.
Future plans: Keep pursuing my concrete business.
