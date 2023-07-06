Mohawk Profile: Matthew Seals

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Basketball, fishing and spending time with family.

Parents: Mike and Melanie Seals.

Favorite television show: Duck Dynasty.

Favorite movie: Transformers.

Favorite actors: Adam Sandler and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Favorite athlete: Adam Wainwright.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite meal: Round steak and mashed potatoes.

Favorite restaurant: The Highway.

Favorite vacation spots: In the mountains and Yellowstone.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.

Biggest influences: My parents and the bosses I've worked for.

When did you first get interested in baseball: Since I was little playing T-ball.

What do you like most about baseball: Playing with friends.

What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch.

Personal goals: Become a well-known business owner.

Future plans: Keep pursuing my concrete business.

