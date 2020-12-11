OTTUMWA — After a couple of days in record-high temperatures, snow is now in the forecast for Ottumwa.
As the winter season approaches, the Ottumwa School District announces that parents seeking information on closings, delays and cancellations have several options to receive the information directly from the district. That includes checking www.ottumwaschools.com for delays, early dismissals and cancellation alerts; automatic notifications via Remind, making sure you keep contact information up to date in PowerSchool parent portal in order to receive the messages; and the district app and its messaging tools, available for download for Android and Apple from the device's App Store. The app also has links to the district's Facebook and Twitter messages.
Announcements will also be available via local media, including the Ottumwa Courier on its Facebook page and website.