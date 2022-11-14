Mustang Profile: Lilly Cox

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Dance team.
Parents: John and Star Cox.
Favorite movie: Hocus Pocus.
Favorite television show: The Walking Dead.
Favorite actor: Dylan O'Brien.
Favorite professional team: Dallas Cowboys.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles.
Favorite restaurant: Arby's.
Favorite vacation spot: Virgin Islands.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Optimist speech.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: The feeling of being connected.
What do you do to get ready to play: Pre-game jam session.
Personal goals: Become a perfect passer.
Future plans: Play college volleyball.
