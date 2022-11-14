Mustang Profile: Lilly Cox

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Dance team.

Parents: John and Star Cox.

Favorite movie: Hocus Pocus.

Favorite television show: The Walking Dead.

Favorite actor: Dylan O'Brien.

Favorite professional team: Dallas Cowboys.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Simone Biles.

Favorite restaurant: Arby's.

Favorite vacation spot: Virgin Islands.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Optimist speech.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: The feeling of being connected.

What do you do to get ready to play: Pre-game jam session.

Personal goals: Become a perfect passer.

Future plans: Play college volleyball.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you