Mustang Profile: Makenna Bachman

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Church.
Parents: Nikkie Bachman and Dale Dekraai.
Favorite movie: Pride and Prejudice.
Favorite television show: Friends.
Favorite actress: Keira Knightley.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athletes: My teammates.
Favorite food: Peaches.
Favorite store: Whole Foods.
Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.
Biggest academic accomplishment: When I got an A+ on Mrs. Mason's paper.
Biggest influence: R.J. Montis.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In seventh grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: Peppering with my girl, Kait(lyn Olinger).
What do you do to get ready to play: Pray.
Personal goals: Motivate and encourage our team to state.
Future plans: Go to MNU.
