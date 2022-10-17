Mustang Profile: Makenna Bachman

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Church.

Parents: Nikkie Bachman and Dale Dekraai.

Favorite movie: Pride and Prejudice.

Favorite television show: Friends.

Favorite actress: Keira Knightley.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athletes: My teammates.

Favorite food: Peaches.

Favorite store: Whole Foods.

Favorite vacation spot: Lake of the Ozarks.

Biggest academic accomplishment: When I got an A+ on Mrs. Mason's paper.

Biggest influence: R.J. Montis.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In seventh grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: Peppering with my girl, Kait(lyn Olinger).

What do you do to get ready to play: Pray.

Personal goals: Motivate and encourage our team to state.

Future plans: Go to MNU.

