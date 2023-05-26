Mustang Profile: Michael Early

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Work and dirt bikes.
Parents: Kevin and Audra Early.
Favorite television show: Longmire.
Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club.
Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.
Favorite athlete: John Daly.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Panda Express.
Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.
Biggest academic accomplishment: The S.T.E.M. program.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in golf: During my sophomore year.
What do you like most about golf: Hanging with the guys.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Focus in on putting and chipping.
Personal goals: Become financially free.
Future plans: To be a power lineman.
