Mustang Profile: Michael Early

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Work and dirt bikes.

Parents: Kevin and Audra Early.

Favorite television show: Longmire.

Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club.

Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.

Favorite athlete: John Daly.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Panda Express.

Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.

Biggest academic accomplishment: The S.T.E.M. program.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in golf: During my sophomore year.

What do you like most about golf: Hanging with the guys.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Focus in on putting and chipping.

Personal goals: Become financially free.

Future plans: To be a power lineman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you