Rain will fall in much of the Ohio Valley today. Farther north, a swath of accumulating snow will blanket the central and southern portions of Iowa and Wisconsin, as well as northern Lower Michigan. Elsewhere, a few thunderstorms may rumble through Alabama, southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana. In the West, snow will fall in northern and central Nevada and across much of Utah. The snow will extend into western Colorado by later in the day. A few flurries will be possible in the northern and central Rockies. Along the East Coast, rain is forecast to dampen Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island. A dry day is in store for Virginia and the Carolinas.