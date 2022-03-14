A potent storm is anticipated to roll across the Gulf Coast today, likely producing severe weather throughout northern Florida, as well as southern Alabama and Georgia, including torrential downpours, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, waterspouts, hail and damaging wind gusts. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected across much of the Southeast, with pleasant weather in the South Central. A clash of seasonably cold air from Canada and milder air in the Ohio Valley will likely result in rain and snow in the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast, while showers spread across the West from Central California to the Canadian border, with some steadier rain in the western Rocky Mountains. Elsewhere across the nation is forecast to be largely dry and mild.
