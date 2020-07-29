Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be found across New England and upstate New York today. More numerous thunderstorms are forecast in portions of Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee. Some of the storms could cause flooding, especially in western and central Kentucky and Tennessee. Thunderstorms are also forecast to rumble in western South Dakota, western Nebraska and much of Kansas. Much of the balance of the nation is expected to be dry. Locations in the coastal mid-Atlantic from New Jersey to North Carolina can expect temperatures in the 90s F. Many areas around the Great Lakes will be in the 70s and 80s. Searing heat is expected in the Desert Southwest with some locations approaching 120. Extreme heat is also forecast in portions of interior Washington, with some spots over 110.
National Weather Summary
