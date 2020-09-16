Hurricane Sally will slowly drift inland over the Southeast tomorrow. As it does so, storm-surge flooding from the Gulf of Mexico will decrease and the storm will lose wind intensity. However, torrential rain will fall in a widespread area, with 4-8 inches expected. A storm maximum of 30 inches will be possible. Urban, small stream and river flooding will be likely with the heavy rainfall. Aside from Sally, a spotty shower or two will dampen the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast as a cold front moves through the region. A thunderstorm could rumble across parts of Texas. Dry conditions will be found in the West, which will continue the high fire threat and provide little aid to firefighters battling the ongoing blazes.

Tags

Recommended for you