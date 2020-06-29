A stalled storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to douse eastern New York state and New England with drenching showers and thunderstorms to end June today. Dry, pleasant conditions should hold firm from the upper Great Lakes to the central Appalachians. A stormy pattern is forecast to remain in place from the Mississippi Valley to the southern Atlantic Seaboard. The greatest risk for severe weather this day will focus on the Dakotas and Nebraska, where storms can produce large hail, flooding downpours and damaging winds. The south-central Plains will sizzle amid triple-digit heat and plenty of sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to linger across the Northwestern states, while the fire danger lessens in the Southwest as winds relax.
National Weather Summary
