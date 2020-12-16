A major winter storm will be pulling away from the Northeast today. However, snow will continue to fall in eastern New England throughout much of the day. Farther west, flurries and snow showers will linger in the wake of the storm in much of New York, western and central Pennsylvania and the mountains of West Virginia. In the West, snow is expected to expand in coverage in Idaho and the northern and central portions of Nevada and Utah. Locally heavy snow could fall over the Sierra. South Florida may be dampened by a few showers. The rest of the Southeast is forecast to be dry. A mostly sunny sky is expected in the southern Plains, while clouds will increase in the northern and central Plains, a dry day is expected.