A swath of snow will blanket southern portions of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio today. Steadier snow is expected in Kentucky and Tennessee. Farther to the south, a few showers will dampen much of Mississippi, Alabama, western portions of the Florida Panhandle and western Georgia. Cold air flowing over relatively warmer water will cause lake-effect snow off the Great Lakes. Another storm will move into the Pacific Northwest with multiple hazards. The coast and mountains are likely to be windy. A soaking rain is likely in coastal Washington state and in northern Oregon. Meanwhile, heavy snow will fall in the Washington Cascades, northern Idaho and western Wyoming. Freezing rain may lead to an icy coating in southeastern Washington and the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.
