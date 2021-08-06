Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are expected as more typical August warmth and humidity return to the Northeast tomorrow. Thunderstorms will continue to focus along a stalled front in the Southeast. Farther west, thunderstorms capable of producing hail, flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts will rumble in central and southern Minnesota, southeastern South Dakota, western and central Iowa, eastern Nebraska, central and eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Elsewhere, afternoon thunderstorms will dot southeastern Arizona and southwestern New Mexico. A few showers will dampen western Washington. The rest of the West and the Rocky Mountains can expect a dry day. Persistent clouds and rain will keep temperatures well below normal in the Carolinas.

