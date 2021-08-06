Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are expected as more typical August warmth and humidity return to the Northeast tomorrow. Thunderstorms will continue to focus along a stalled front in the Southeast. Farther west, thunderstorms capable of producing hail, flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts will rumble in central and southern Minnesota, southeastern South Dakota, western and central Iowa, eastern Nebraska, central and eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Elsewhere, afternoon thunderstorms will dot southeastern Arizona and southwestern New Mexico. A few showers will dampen western Washington. The rest of the West and the Rocky Mountains can expect a dry day. Persistent clouds and rain will keep temperatures well below normal in the Carolinas.
National weather summary
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Bulldogs lead the charge on 2021 All-Courier baseball team
- Ottumwa players prepare for Babe Ruth World Series
- Sand makes Wapello County stop
- Up-and-coming youth mix with seasoned veterans in 2021 All-Courier softball team
- Heller resigns from Ottumwa Partners in Progress
- Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban
- Husband charged in Ottumwa woman's death
- 5 things to do in southeast Iowa this weekend
- City to remove brick pavers from Main Street
- Berg not seeking re-election