A slow-moving storm system will continue to douse the upper Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic and Southeast coast today. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will erupt in this corridor, with some producing flooding downpours. Record-heat will build across New England as dry weather holds firm. A swath of warm and humid air with dry conditions will extend from the lower Mississippi Valley to the central Great Lakes ahead of an approaching front. This front will cause numerous showers and storms to break out from Colorado and Kansas to Wisconsin, with spotty severe storms possible in the southern Plains. Outside of stray showers in the northern Rockies, most of the West will be dry, with the fire danger lower compared to prior days this week in the Southwest.
National Weather Summary
