OTTUMWA — State data reported six new cases of the COVID-19 disease and one new death in Wapello County over the last 24 hours.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, the total number of deaths in Wapello County reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health was 37, an increase of one since 24 hours earlier. Local officials confirmed the death, and said the person was over the age of 81 years old but releases no other details.
In the same time period, the number of confirmed COVID-19 tests grew by six in Wapello County. Appanoose and Jefferson counties added two cases, while Davis and Monroe counties each added one.
The outbreak at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa did not see any new cases or recoveries, with state data still saying 41 have tested positive and two have recovered. The state does not report the number of deaths in long-term care outbreaks, and officials at the facility have not commented further since Thursday.
Meanwhile, the state reported 573 new cases of the disease Sunday, and two new deaths. To date, there have been 52,221 reported since the pandemic began in March.
State data indicates there are 10,752 active cases in the state. In Wapello County, there are 97, according to the data from the state. The Wapello County Public Health Department reported 70 active cases as of their last update on Aug. 14. The numbers from local officials are often less than what is reported by the state as they work to verify the data.
Statewide, there were 126 new recoveries and 6,252 new tests reported Sunday morning.