OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa and 10-15 Regional Transit Agency could be headed to trial.
The transit company has filed a civil suit against the city for what it claims is "breach of contract" following 10-15's takeover of transit services in the city and surrounding areas. Law firms representing the city and transit agency had a trial scheduling conference Thursday, but a date has not yet been set according to online court records.
The transit agency is suing the city because it believes the city has not "released all transit funds received from state and federal authorities" and "has not provided an accounting of those funds," according to a district court petition filed in June. The transit agency is a state and federally funded transit agency serving 10 counties in southern and southeast Iowa, and is licensed by the Iowa Department of Transportation to conduct transit services.
The city, which operated Ottumwa Transit before entering a written contractual agreement with 10-15 to take over of the transit system in April of last year, released approximately $407,000 in assets to 10-15 as part of a separation agreement, which began July 1 of last year. As part of the agreement, the city's transit levy would come off the books starting this fiscal year.
Then, in February of this year, the city determined that the remaining transit fund balance was $316,000, and transferred $116,000 of that to 10-15. At the same time, the city has kept the remaining $200,000 "to be used for the payment of any personnel-related costs due to the loss of jobs related to the transfer of service," the city said in court documents released in July.