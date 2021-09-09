OTTUMWA — The 10-15 Regional Transit Agency is undergoing a reaudit after a petition with more than 100 signatures was presented requesting it.
Agency director Jay Allison wants to know why.
The state auditor's office confirmed the transit entity, which serves 10 counties in southern and southeast Iowa, is in the process of a second audit, but declined to comment further citing confidentiality provisions in Iowa Code. The reaudit was requested because a petition was taken up with 103 signatures.
Allison looked at the signatures, and immediately had questions.
"There are 103 on the paper, three of them have no addresses and there are others you can't even read," he said Thursday. "It's a little sketchy. There are a lot of former Ottumwa Transit employees [on the list]."
Ottumwa Transit, which was operated by the city of Ottumwa, was taken over by 10-15 with council approval in June last year. The split has trickled into this year, as 10-15 has filed a civil suit in district court against the city for "a breach of contract."
Regarding the reaudit of "procedural concerns" outlined in a letter, obtained by The Courier, Allison was able to go into detail about each concern. The state also sent a letter, also obtained by The Courier, addressed to 10-15's board of directors notifying it of the reaudit.
Allison said he was not aware of any of the concerns previously when he spoke with The Courier on Thursday.
Each issue raised in the reaudit letter was addressed by Allison:
• Purchase of the property at 612 S. Madison Ave. "This was back in 2015, and we received a grant from the state. We were broke, so we got that grant. It was our first actual building. It's where our operations are."
• Purchase of a single-family house which has been provided to one of the mechanics rent-free. "We purchased a property early on in our expansion, and it had a home on it. It's not rent-free for the mechanic, but it is figured into his salary."
• Purchase of properties located at 516 S. Madison Ave., 401 E. Main St., 402 E. Main St., and 2417 S. Emma St. "The property at South Madison was one of the homes we were having a demo for to build a garage. The property at 401 E. Main St., was for a driver break room for drivers both inside and outside of Ottumwa. At South Emma Street, when we all used to be together before the separation, that was city-owned property." Allison was unsure about the property at 402 E. Main St., but claimed it was a dental office.
• Purchase of vehicles to be used for personal purposes by the director, his daughter, a mechanic, and a dispatcher. "There are vehicles for three management positions, and they were purchased for their benefit. My daughter and dispatcher are not one of them."
• Provision of health insurance benefits to employees. Allison said 10-15 offers insurance to full-time employees on three different tiers, calling them, "good, better and best."