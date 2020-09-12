OTTUMWA — State data indicated additional cases of the COVID-19 disease were confirmed in Wapello County between Friday and Saturday.
Data at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicated that Wapello County had 10 new confirmed cases of the disease. The rate of positive tests in the last 14 days was 8.8%, according to state data.
Statewide, there were 793 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported with eight new deaths. There were 641 new recoveries and 5,555 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in terms of single-day case growth were Polk (100), Woodbury (61), Linn (51), Dubuque (49), and Scott (39).
Elsewhere in the Courier coverage area, there were three new cases reported in Monroe, three in Davis, two in Appanoose and two in Jefferson.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.