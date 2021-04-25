OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 220 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 20 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,927 deaths reported in Iowa.
Wapello County saw one new death reported in the state's data on Sunday. They are the 122nd resident to die from the coronavirus since the pandemic began last March.
There were two new cases in Davis County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose, one in Van Buren and one in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 2,126,109 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 32,988 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11% of its population. About 30.9% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 26.1% of its residents as of Sunday, or a total of 9,144. Another 2,457 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 4,841 in Jefferson, 3,531 in Appanoose, 2,086 in Monroe, 1,961 in Davis and 1,642 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 187 as of Sunday morning. There were 47 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 6.3%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.