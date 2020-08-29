OTTUMWA — State data reports another 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wapello County in the last 24 hours.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Wapello County has had 1,067 cases since the pandemic began, more than the 1,054 cases reported 24 hours prior.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says the positivity rate over the last 14 days in Wapello County is 13.4%. However, the veracity of those percentages presented on the state’s website has been in question in recent days. The metric is key as it is used by schools to establish when waivers can be received to switch to virtual instruction.
The Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reported that the positivity rates reported on the state’s coronavirus data dashboard do not align with other data being reported.
On Friday, the station reported that the website displayed the state had a positivity rate of 10.2% over a 14-day period. But an analysis of the state’s data by the KCRG I-9 investigation team showed the rate was 11.8%.
Similar can be said about the rate of positive cases in Wapello County in the last 14 days. In the last 14 days, according to the state’s data reviewed by The Ottumwa Courier, there were 122 positive tests reported out of 570 new tests — or 21.4%, a substantially higher rate than the state is reporting.
In a follow-up report, KCRG reported the state said delays from private labs reporting information can be one cause for the discrepancy. The state lists cases based on the date of test, not date the test came back positive. A test reported to the state on Saturday could be included in information several days in the past.
In recent days, the state has made two changes to its data collection. State officials said they've fixed a flaw that was assigning new positive cases to the wrong test data, sometimes pushing new cases to months before the positive test was actually reported. This week they also began including positives from antigen rapid-tests but said they had been included as tests taken, which caused positivity rates to skew lower.
State data reported that Monroe County and Appanoose County each had four new confirmed cases. Van Buren County showed an increase of three.
On Saturday, the state’s four-digit case growth continued. Iowa reported 1,081 new cases of the disease and 17 new deaths. There were 6,581 new tests reported and 497 new recoveries.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is captured each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.