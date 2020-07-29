OTTUMWA — Cases in Wapello County grew slightly in the last day, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In the 24 hours prior to 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state reported that Wapello County was up to 811 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease. That's an increase of 14 cases from the prior day.
Factoring in recoveries and deaths, Wapello County would have roughly 56 active cases of the disease, according to state data.
The new comes as the state reported an increase of 458 cases from the prior day and three new deaths. That pushes the state to 43,195 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 844 deaths.
Monroe and Jefferson counties each had one new case on Wednesday morning.