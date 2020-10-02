OTTUMWA — As the state of Iowa had its third straight day of more than 1,000 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, Wapello County added 15.
Since the pandemic began, Wapello County has had 1,365 of its residents test positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The county has added 50 cases since last Friday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, the state added 1,142 new cases of the disease. There were 6,779 new individuals tested, 870 new recoveries, and nine new deaths.
Around the Courier’s coverage area, there were six new cases reported in Appanoose County, two in Jefferson, one in Davis and one in Van Buren. There were no new cases in Monroe County.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth in Iowa were Polk (94), Woodbury (82), Scott (79), Dubuque (75) and Linn (62).
The case growth in Iowa Friday, as the country learned that President Donald Trump has tested positive and has mild symptoms, has continued for three straight days now with more than 1,000 cases added each of those days.
Now, 90,754 Iowans have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic arrived in March. Since last Friday, there have been 6,321 new cases added in the state, a roughly 7.5% increase in one week.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to rise around the state. There were 66 new Iowans admitted into hospitals since Thursday, the second-highest number of new patients added in a single day during the pandemic. As of Friday morning, 393 are hospitalized and 95 are in the ICU.
Locally, hospitalizations remain minimal in Wapello County, according to both state and local data. Wapello County Public Health reported three hospitalizations in the county on Thursday. There are 36 active cases, they said.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.