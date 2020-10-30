OTTUMWA — Iowa added more than 2,600 new cases of the coronavirus Friday as record hospitalizations continued around the state.
Wapello County saw an increase of 17 COVID-19 cases between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The increase statewide in that timeframe was 2,621, a new single-day record for Iowa.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who hasn’t hosted a televised press conference since Oct. 7, told reporters at an event in Stuart that Iowa is doing the right things in the pandemic.
“You know, we're continuing to learn to live with COVID-19,” Reynolds said, according to a report from Des Moines television station KCCI. “As we move forward, we're getting better and better all the time with therapeutics. While the hospitalizations are going up, we're continuing to see the stays shorten.”
Since Oct. 1, Iowa has added 34,922 cases of the coronavirus, averaging about 1,164 new cases per day.
That growth has driven hospitalizations around the state to record numbers. As of Friday morning, 606 were hospitalized in the state, a new record. The number of patients in an intensive care unit with COVID-19 was 152, as it approaches the record of 164 from early May.
There were 95 admissions in the last 24 hours. Data from the state public health department says there were 371 ICU beds available. A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the state will run out of ICU beds by Dec. 4.
Iowa reported 14 new deaths Friday, including one in Monroe County.
There were 14 new cases reported in Appanoose County, nine in Jefferson, six in Monroe, five in Van Buren and four in Davis.
The rate of positive tests in the last 14 days trended up in all but two counties in the Courier’s coverage area. The rate was up to 12.5% in Wapello County. It remained highest in Van Buren County, at 14.6%.
According to the latest state data as of Wednesday afternoon, there were seven hospitalized in Wapello County, three in Van Buren, two in Jefferson and one in Appanoose.
There were 7,249 individuals around the state tested for the first time in the last 24 hours and 871 new recoveries.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.