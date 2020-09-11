OTTUMWA — As the state reported 798 new cases of the COVID-19 disease Friday, data indicated 18 new disease cases were confirmed in Wapello County.
The numbers are the difference in totals reported from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The state reported three new deaths, 651 new recoveries and 6,018 new individuals tested in that 24-hour time span. The top-five counties in terms of single-day case growth were Polk (116), Linn (52), Story (47), Johnson (35) and Dubuque (35).
In Wapello County, more than 1,000 residents have had the disease and are being reported as having recovered from it. To date, the state reports there have been 1,149 residents test positive in the county, with 1,002 recovered. There have been 56 deaths attributed to the virus, however, lending the county to 91 active cases.
Around the Courier coverage area, Appanoose and Monroe counties each added three cases on Friday. There were two new disease cases in Davis County and one reported in Jefferson.
The 14-day positivity rate in Wapello County is at 9%, according to state data.
Davis County Community School District, which started the year running a hybrid schedule, told parents Friday that will continue through the month October. The hybrid plan splits the district's students into two groups, cutting in half the number of students in the building in-person at a time.
As of Thursday's update, there were 37 students in either isolation or quarantine with two students having tested positive in the Davis County district. The district said none of the students in quarantine were because of contact in school, however. Three staff members are under quarantine there.
The Ottumwa Community School District reported Friday afternoon that 42 students and five teachers remain in quarantine district wide. At Evans Middle School, there are 15 students and one staff member in quarantine. At the Ottumwa High School, there are 13 students in quarantine and two staff members.
There were no new positive tests reported for either students or staff reported Friday. To date, six staff and two students have tested positive.
At Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, where they are in hybrid instruction district wide, there were 101 students in quarantine as of Friday. There’s one student and two staff members currently positive, while there’s one student and one staff member awaiting tests.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.