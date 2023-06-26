OTTUMWA — One person in the country won a $2 million Powerball prize Saturday. And the ticket was sold in Ottumwa.
The Powerball prize of $2 million was won Saturday with a ticket purchased at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 1027 N. Quincy Ave. in Ottumwa. The ticket came within one number of Saturday’s $424 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Powerball to initially win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket added the Power Play option to the play, which multiplies prizes at the Match 5 level to $2 million.
The Ottumwa ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize in Saturday’s drawing.
Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 2-38-44-50-62 and Powerball 19. The Power Play number was 3. No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday’s jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $440 million annuity, $230.5 million lump-sum option, for the game’s next drawing on Monday.
Hy-Vee will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million ticket in Ottumwa.
