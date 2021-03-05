OTTUMWA — As of Friday morning, 110 Wapello County residents have been reported dead from the virus as the state nears the one-year anniversary of its first cases.
There were 13 new deaths from COVID-19 reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday. Two of those deaths were in Wapello County.
The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,549 deaths reported in Iowa.
New state data on Friday showed another 507 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
Wapello County added eight new cases on Friday, as the county’s 14-day positivity rate declined from 9.4% to 8.7% since Thursday. Updated data on Friday also included two new cases in Jefferson, one in Davis and one in Monroe.
New cases for Wapello County were down in the current week from the week prior.
Last week, Wapello County was adding an average of 14.6 new cases per day. From Sunday through Friday, the county has added an average of nine new cases per day, for a total of 54 new cases, according to state data.
The daily average for new cases was also down statewide. Iowa has added another 2,358 cases of the coronavirus since Sunday, an average of 393 per day, as of state data on Friday. Last week, Iowa added 3,761 new cases, or about 537 per day.
Iowa has now given 740,526 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 25,350 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.1% of its population. About 6.6% have received both doses.
Wapello County has vaccinated 1,640 of its citizens with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and another 3,392 have received the first dose. Wapello ranks 44th in the state in terms of percent of residents being fully vaccinated.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 656 in Jefferson, 492 in Appanoose, 438 in Monroe, 210 in Davis and 182 in Van Buren.
Iowa continues to rank low among states in terms of the percent of its population receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Iowa ranking 49th out of 50 states in that regard, behind only Utah.
The CDC reported that 6.5% of Iowans are fully vaccinated as of Friday morning, meaning those Iowans received both required doses of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech. State data reports that 6.6% of its population have received both doses.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that about 41,000 Iowans are overdue for their second dose, and nearly three-fourths of those are believed to be tied to a data reporting error from the federal pharmacy partnership that distributed vaccines in nursing homes.
Reynolds said state officials believe the issue will be corrected once the partners update their reporting.
To date, there have been 82.6 million vaccines administered around the country, with 8.4% of Americans being fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 176 as of Friday morning. There were 39 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8.7%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 1.1%.