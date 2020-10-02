CENTERVILLE — The third annual 20-Mile March for veteran suicide awareness has been scheduled for Oct. 10 at 7:30 a.m.
Those are participate are asked to meet at the Freedom Rock in the Centerville square. Registration for the event is $22, and includes a T-shirt.
To register for the march, contact Appanoose County Veterans Affairs at (641) 856-6597, or visit the group's Facebook page.
Participants can walk as a team or individually, but if they aren't able to participate, they can pledge a donation for every mile a participant walks.
The walk will begin and end at the Freedom Rock, with all proceeds going toward a community veterans center in the county.