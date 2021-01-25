OTTUMWA — Friday is the last day for Ottumwa residents to renew dog licenses without penalty.
Licenses are required for any dog older than 4 months in the city of Ottumwa unless the dog is kept in a state-licensed kennel for breeding and sales.
The license fee is $10 per dog for spayed and neutered dogs and $20 for those who are not spayed or neutered. On Feb. 1, licenses from the previous year become delinquent and licenses raise $5 in price. The last day to get a 2021 license without the $5 penalty is Friday.
Owners must present a current certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian showing the dog has been vaccinated agains rabies. Licenses are available at the Ottumwa Police Department, the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall (masks heavily encouraged), Eastview Animal Clinic at 11596 Bladensburg Road, Pipestone Veterinary Clinic at 2830 N. Court St., Thomas Veterinary Clinic at 17591 Highway 34, and the Animal Clinic Southside at 301 Richmond Ave.
In addition to being required by law, licenses also assists the animal control officer with a means of identification to quickly reunite missing pets with their owners.
For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 641-683-0621.