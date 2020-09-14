EDDYVILLE — The 2020 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont alumni banquet for 2020 has been canceled.
The banquet, originally set for May 23, had been postponed to Sept. 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Continued health risks led to the decision to cancel the event for the year.
The classes of 1970 and 2020 were to be honored this year, and members of those classes will have a moment of recognition during the Oct. 2 homecoming football game. At halftime, class members from those years will be invited to stand and be recognized.
EBF plans to continue the banquet tradition in May 2021.