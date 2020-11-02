OTTUMWA — There were another 22 cases of the coronavirus in Wapello County, as local hospitalizations were up to 10 over the weekend.
Iowa added 1,469 new cases between Sunday and Monday, settling down a bit due to less testing from a record-setting streak between Friday and Sunday of new cases.
The state added 2,621 cases on Friday, 2,823 on Saturday and 2,887 on Sunday — each day setting a new record for 24-hour growth in the pandemic.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed another record-setting day for hospitalizations. Around the state, 718 were hospitalized with COVID-19 — with 156 in an intensive care unit.
According to state data as of Sunday, the latest available, there were 10 hospitalized in Wapello County. Four were hospitalized in Van Buren, two in Jefferson, two in Monroe and one in Appanoose.
The state reports more than 3,000 inpatient beds available statewide, but less than 400 intensive care unit beds are open. A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects Iowa will run out of ICU beds by early December.
The average rate of positive tests for the last 14 days continued to increase in Wapello County, now up to 15.6%, as reported by state data.
Iowa reported 17 new deaths on Monday.
On Saturday, officials from Appanoose County confirmed a 41- to 60-year-old person with underlying conditions had died — the county’s fourth death. That death, however, has not yet appeared in state data.
There were 302 new recoveries reported around the state, and 4,145 individuals were tested for the first time.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.