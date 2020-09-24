OTTUMWA — The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County increased by 23 on Thursday, according to state data
The increase is the change in total cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. Since the pandemic began, 1,303 of Wapello County residents have tested positive.
The 14-day positivity rate reported for Wapello County increased to 11.7% on Thursday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Around the Courier's coverage area, there were three new cases in Davis, three in Monroe, three in Jefferson and two in Appanoose.
Monroe County has the area's highest positivity rate, though it has decreased in the last day. On Wednesday, state data reported the rate of positive test results over the last 14 days was 14.4%. That rate declined slightly to 13.7% on Thursday.
Statewide there were 1,341 new cases of the disease reported Thursday morning. There were six new deaths, 1,170 new recoveries and 7,558 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in terms of single-day growth Thursday were Polk (163), Dubuque (142), Linn (72), Scott (60), and Sioux (58).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.