OTTUMWA — The 10th anniversary of 25 Men Who Can Cook will have to have patience. The annual event, normally held in January, has been moved to June 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, a fundraiser for the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, has become a popular community event over the past nine years, bringing together 25 chefs and their assistants, volunteers, judges and hundreds of attendees.
The planning committee, in consultation with Bridge View Center, the event venue, and new and returning chefs, decided to postpone the event to the summer. The June date will be revisited in April “to assess its compatibility with respect to the safety of all concerned,” reads a press release from the organization. “It is indeed a large gathering worthy of proceeding cautiously during these times.”