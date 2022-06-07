OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s popular 25 Men Who Can Cook event returns to Bridge View Center June 18 for its 11th annual event.
Billed as the “tastiest two hours” in Ottumwa, the event typically draws over 400 attendees who savor the culinary delights the chefs have prepared and are given the opportunity to vote in the People’s Choice award balloting.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank is the Gold Sponsor for this event, while NOEL Insurance, Edward Jones and Indian Hills Community College are Silver Sponsors. The culinary abilities demonstrated by these men is amazing!
Chefs competing this year in the Hobby Chef Division include:
— Wilbert Boudreaux; Cajun Chef — serving Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
— Jeff Dudman; Wells Fargo — Sweet Hawaiian Chicken Slammies
— Taylor Grimm; South Hy-Vee — Fruit and Coffee Panna Cotta
— Matt Greiner; Greiner Family Farms — Greiner’s Burger Bites)
— Derek Hedgecock; Club 888 of Knights of Columbus — Wapello County Tacos
— Pastor Mark Hornback; First Church of the Open Bible — Cheesecake Bites
— Alex Morley; Edward Jones – Fried Strawberries)
— Richard Palen; Fareway Meat & Grocery — Street Tacos
— Brian Quinn; Mercy Medical Clinic — Brian’s Wacky Waffles
— John Richards; retired educator — French Onion Soup)
— Mark Roe; Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress — German Rouladen
— Jonathan Scott; Second Baptist Church — Chicken Grilled Delight
— Matt Thompson; Indian Hills Community College — Raspberry Chipotle Ham balls
— Bill Ward; retired Fremont barber — Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter Treats
— Corwin Williams; The Williams Family — Boozy Smoked Pork Loin Sliders).
Professional Chefs competing include:
— Chef Parker Frye; Godfrey’s Ale House — serving an Open faced Shrimp and Prosciutto po-Boy)
— Chef Braxton Pearson; Lucille’s Steaks & Spirits in Centerville — Birra Oaxaca
— Chef Jose Lopez; Cerro Grande Meat Market — Authentic Mexican Carnitas
— Chef Thomas Roberson; Appanoose Rapids — Smoked Watermelon with mango-lime vinaigrette, feta, arugula, cucumbers, and jalapenos-cornbread croutons
—Chef Bobby Singleton; Cashus Italian Cuisine in Burlington — Breakfast at Tiffany’s Cake
— Chef Joe Wang; Shiki Sushi & Hibach — Shiki Gunkan).
Cole Fishback of Fishback and Stevenson Cider House in Fairfield, will not be in competition but will be serving Fishback & Stevenson Hard Apple Cider.
Winning chefs in each division will be selected via People’s Choice and judging. Judges for the 2022 event include Chef Adam Darland of Indian Hills Culinary Arts, multiple-time 25-Men winner Chris Hickey, Mary Kivlahan, formerly of Indian Hills Culinary Arts, multiple-time 25-Men winner Dar Fish, Nick Dodson of Hy-Vee North, and Kim Hellige of Ottumwa Community Schools.
A crowd favorite is the silent auction featuring food-related Items. A sampling includes:
— An ultimate dining experience from Bridge View Center, a multi-course dinner for eight served with wine.
— A multi-course dinner for up to eight at Greiner Century Family Farms in Davis County, featuring certified Hereford beef T-bone steaks with trimmings and paired with wine. The experience also includes a tour of the farm, sampling fresh apple cider, special drinks, and home brewed beer by the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Guild, sponsored by Fareway Meat & Grocery.
— Dinner for eight at Louie’s on the Lake BBQ and Bistro at Lake Rathbun.
Adult advance tickets are $15 and will be on sale at Bridge View Center, from participating chefs, Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra board members, and online at the Ottumwa Symphony website www.ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net. Adult tickets at the door are $20, while children’s tickets (ages 5-12, accompanied by an adult) will be available at the door for $5.
Doors open to the public at 11 a.m. and the event runs until 1 p.m. Profits from this event assist the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra and its seven performances.