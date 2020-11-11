OTTUMWA — There were 27 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Wapello County Wednesday while neighboring Jefferson County reported another 28.
The case growth between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday around the state hit record numbers. There were 4,764 new cases reported in Iowa in that time period, the most for a single 24-hour period so far in the pandemic.
Record numbers also continued for hospitalizations, with more than 200 now in an intensive care unit, according to state data.
Hospitals around the state are beginning to report they are at or near capacity as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and cases begin to grow exponentially.
As of Wednesday morning, the state reported a record 210 patients needed an intensive care unit, while there was a record 1,190 hospitalized around the state. New admissions in the last 24 hours also broke a record, at 230.
The Wapello County Public Health Department reported that 10 residents of the county were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
Wapello County’s average rate of positive tests has continued to rise. State data reported that in the last 14 days, an average of 23.6% of COVID-19 tests taken have returned positive. Experts with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a 5% positivity rate can indicate a community is a hot spot.
Elsewhere in the Courier’s coverage area, Appanoose County added 14 new cases, with state data showing a significant increase in cases at two nursing home outbreaks. There were 14 new cases in Van Buren, nine in Monroe and six in Davis.
The most recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force said COVID-19 growth in Iowa was “unyielding” and required “immediate action including mask requirements to decrease severity in morbidity and mortality among Iowans.”
While Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did adopt a new proclamation Tuesday, which included some mask requirements depending on the activity or size of an event, she did not implement a statewide mask mandate that the task force has recommended.
The task force’s report is not publicly released but was obtained by ABC News with the Iowa portion of the report posted by ABC affiliate WOI-TV.
The message to Iowans from the task force is to:
— not gather without a mask with anyone living outside their own household,
— to always wear a mask in public places,
— to stop gatherings beyond immediate household until cases and test positivity decline,
— and to get a flu shot.
The task force also recommends more widespread testing, with weekly testing of teachers, community college students, county workers, staff in crowded or congregate settings, hospital personnel, and large private-sector employers.
“These efforts to identify and reduce asymptomatic transmission should run concurrently with testing of symptomatic persons and contact tracing of cases,” the Nov. 8 task force report reads.
According to the task force, 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties are now in a red zone, including 24 metro areas. A red zone is the highest level of a hotspot identified by the task force, which means a high level of virus transmission.
Iowa is third in the nation for virus spread, behind North and South Dakota, according to the task force report.