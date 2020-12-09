OTTUMWA — For the second straight day, more than 100 Iowans were reported to have died from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state added 102 deaths to its COVID-19 dashboard. This week, the state changed its methodology for reporting deaths to give what officials called a more accurate picture of the death toll.
The change means the state’s death count will include those who were diagnosed clinically with COVID-19 but did not have a positive PCR test for the virus. The state will now also count deaths of patients that tested positive with an antigen test.
Data on Tuesday morning showed a 24-hour increase of 198, of which 177 were previous deaths that were not included, the Associated Press reported.
“That's part of the accuracy here and the reason to make this change because it is a more fulsome picture of exactly what happened surrounding that death rather than a case investigation which had bits and pieces and accurate to the best of our knowledge, but this is really relying on the full medical record," said Kelly Garcia, the interim head of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There were 433 deaths removed from the system, and many of those deaths could be added back once they are re-coded.
The new deaths pushed Iowa above 3,000 deaths, with the state now at 3,021 since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday morning, there were two new deaths recorded for Wapello County, raising the total to 85. Death tolls increased by one each in Appanoose and Van Buren counties.
There were 29 new cases of the coronavirus in Wapello County, with the state recording an increase of 2,545 between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Jefferson added nine new cases, while Appanoose had five, Davis had four, Monroe had three and Van Buren had two.
The 14-day positivity rate trended down in most area counties, but remained above 5%, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies an area as a hotspot for virus spread.
Statewide, about 15.8% of tests have returned positive in the last 14 days. Wapello County is above that average, but down slightly from the prior day to 18.2%. The rate was 17.9% in Davis, 15.6% in Monroe, 15.2% in Van Buren, 15.2% in Jefferson and 14.4% in Appanoose.
Iowa’s hospitalizations returned below the 900 mark, at 894 as of Wednesday morning. The number of patients in an intensive care unit increased slightly to 196. There were 141 new admissions with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.