OTTUMWA — Another 306 Wapello County results completed their COVID-19 vaccine regimes in the last week, according to new state numbers Friday.
As of Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported that 12,303 residents have received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 35.2% of the county’s total population.
Another 992 residents have received their first of two doses but are waiting to complete their vaccinations.
Two of the vaccines currently in use under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization — Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech — require two shots about 3-4 weeks apart. Another vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson requires just one dose.
Statewide, another 41,666 were vaccinated in the last week, according to the data. That pushes the percent vaccinated to 44.9%, or about 1.4 million.
Across the Courier’s coverage area, the number receiving all required COVID-19 shots were 6,496 in Jefferson County (or 35.5%), 4,370 in Appanoose County (35.2%), 2,709 in Monroe County (35.2%), 2,188 in Van Buren County (31.1%), and 2,449 in Davis County (27.2%).
Davis County, as of Friday, ranks last out of all Iowa counties for the percentage of its population that has received all required doses.
There were only 535 new cases of COVID-19 reported around the state in the last week. The state processed about 33,273 tests in that period.
Wapello County accounted for seven of the new cases over the last week. There was just one other new case reported in the area, in Monroe County.
Statewide, data show 30 more Iowans have died in the last week, including one in Monroe and one in Davis.
Hospitalizations with COVID-19 continued to fall, down from 91 to 73 as of Friday. Just 18 patients were in an intensive care unit.