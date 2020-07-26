OTTUMWA — The Courier’s coverage area saw a dozen new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours, as the state of Iowa added 389.
Wapello County had 8 new cases in the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Sunday. Appanoose County added two, and Monroe and Jefferson counties each added one. The numbers are the increase in cases between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, as reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
On Saturday, 65 of 69 individuals tested in Wapello County were negative, prompting a positive rate of 5.8%. However, that rate shot up to 22% positive on Sunday, with five of 23 tests returning positive.
In Appanoose County, the positive rate was about 6.3% on Saturday. It was 11.8% in Monroe Saturday and 3.6% in Jefferson. Statewide about 7.3% of tests were positive on Saturday.
The rolling 14-day total has returned to its lowest value since July 7. Statewide about 5,470 new cases have been added in the last 14 days. Just five days ago, the number of new cases in a 14-day period crept near the prior peak in mid-May.
The state showed no additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Hospitalizations continue to creep upward, however. There were 34 new patients admitted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 226 statewide. Seventy-seven patients are hospitalized in the intensive care unit. About 43% of inpatient beds statewide remain available.
In Wapello County, four residents are hospitalized according to state data. There is one hospitalized from Monroe County.