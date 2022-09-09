KCCI-TV will host the first general election debate between the candidates for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Zach Nunn, a Republican state senator, is challenging Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s only incumbent Democrat in national office, in the Nov. 8 midterm election. At the debate, the two candidates will answer questions and compare policies in front of a live audience.
Election handicappers Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball have kept the district’s rating at “leans Republican” since the June primary. Redistricting added more rural counties to the Third Congressional District, which could give conservatives an edge in this year’s race. While the district re-elected Axne in 2020, 3rd District voters also backed former President Donald Trump.
But some political experts say the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the Biden administration’s steps to reduce inflation may help Democrats in the upcoming election. In the final stretch of the campaign season, the candidates have sparred on issues like the Inflation Reduction Act and ties to Chinese businesses.
KCCI’s Eric Hanson and Stacey Horst will moderate the debate, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Iowa State Historical Building in Des Moines. The event will also be livestreamed on KCCI’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.