Several candidates will be vying for royalty at this year's Wapello County 4-H Expo, which begins in earnest today and lasts through Saturday.
Eight candidates are in the mix for Expo queen, while two candidates will complete for the king's spot on the court.
Also, there are several candidates for other royalty spots, including the duchess and duke categories.
The royalty pageant will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. in the main expo exhibition area.
Queen Candidates
Makynna Beinhart is the daughter of Jessica and Brent Beinhart. Makynna is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Makynna will be a Senior at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School this fall.
Cailyn Burgess is the daughter of Heather and Daniel Burgess. Cailyn is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Cailyn is a graduate of the Ottumwa homeschool program.
Makenzie Fischer is the daughter of Anthony and Yolanda Fischer. Makenzie is a member of the Pleasant U & I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Makenzie is a graduate of Ottumwa High School.
Lily Glenn is the daughter of Brian and Laura Glenn. Lily is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Lily is a graduate of the Ottumwa homeschool program.
Hanah Grunig is the daughter of Janet and Todd Tilley. Hanah is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club. Hanah will be a junior at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School this fall.
Maggie Haw is the daughter of Allison and Gary Haw. Maggie is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. Maggie will be a senior at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Lauren Wells is the daughter of Brad and Aimee Wells. Lauren is a member of the Hotshots 4-H Club. Lauren is a graduate of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School.
Heidi Wemmie is the daughter of Deanna and Steve Wemmie. Heidi is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. Heidi will be a junior at Cardinal High School in the fall.
King candidates
Cody Carroll is the son of Peggy and Todd Carroll. Cody is a member of the Hotshots 4-H Club. Cody will be a senior at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Myles Saner is the son of Brandon Saner and Kacy VerMeulen. Myles is a member of the Aggies 4-H Club. Myles is a graduate from Ottumwa High School.
Princess candidates
Raina Plate is the daughter of Scott and Saskija Plate. Raina is a member of the Aggies 4-H club. Raina will be in seventh grade at Evans Middle School in the fall.
Prince candidates
Corbin Burgess is the son of Heather and Daniel Burgess. Corbin is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Corbin will be a freshman in the Ottumwa homeschool srogram in the fall.
Duchess candidates
Ella Johnson is the daughter of Colin and Dawn Johnson. Ella is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Ella will be in fifth grade at Cardinal Elementary School in the fall.
Marin Plate is the daughter of Scott and Saskija Plate. Marin is a member of the Aggies 4-H club. Marin will be in fourth grade at Horace Mann Elementary School in the fall.
Lauren Reece is the daughter of Bill and Lisa Reece. Lauren is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club. Lauren will be in sixth gradee at Evans Middle School in the fall.
McKinley Reece is the daughter of Bill and Lisa Reece. McKinley is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club. Lauren will be in fourth grade at Seton Catholic School in the fall.
Lydia Witt is the daughter of Clint and Nikki Witt. Lydia is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Lydia will be in sixth grade at Evans Middle School in the fall.
Duke candidates
Johnny Haw is the son of Allison and Gary Haw. Johnny is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. Johnny will be in fourth grade at Seton Catholic School in the fall.
Levi Johnson is the son of Colin and Dawn Johnson. Levi is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters. Levi will be in sixth grade at Cardinal Elementary School in the fall.
Luke Nicholson is the son of Amy and Nate Nicholson. Luke is a member of the Eisenhower Afterschool Clover Kids. Luke will be in fourth grade at Eisenhower Elementary School in the fall.
Charles Smith is the son of David and Susan Smith. Charles is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. Charles will be in fourth grade in the Ottumwa homeschool program in the fall.
Lil’ Miss Clover candidates
Naomi Marble is the daughter of Andrew and Sarah Marble. Naomi is a member of the Horace Mann Clover Kids. Naomi will be in third grade at Horace Mann Elementary School in the fall.
Carly Nicholson is the daughter of Amy and Nate Nicholson. Carly is a member of the Eisenhower Clover Kids Afterschool Club. Carly will be in first grade at Eisenhower Elementary School in the fall.
Lil’ Mr. Clover candidate
Quincy Hedgecock is the son of Whitney Moore and Derek Hedgecock. Quincy is a member of the Clover Kids 4-H Club. Quincy will be in third grade at Eisenhower Elementary School in the fall.
