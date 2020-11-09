OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Expo Board has added a virtual component to its annual Enchanted Forest.
The drive-thru event is set for 2-8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Expo grounds, 13011 120th Ave. Prior to the event, pictures of the trees and decor will be available for auction through Nov. 15 on the organization’s Facebook page (@wapellocountyexpo). Winners can pick their items up throughout the event Nov. 21.
In addition, the Facebook page will also play host to a cookie fundraiser link.
In addition to the drive-thru event on Nov. 21, patriots will also be able to visit with and take pictures with Santa, view outdoor decorations, visit the coffee truck and vendor fair, take socially distance carriage rides for $5 per person, get a picture with a reindeer or unicorn for $10, visit Whoville and drive through the lighted tunnel. Masks are encouraged and recommended for the event.
For more information, visit the Wapello County Expo Board Facebook page.