OTTUMWA — The Wapello County 4-H Expo Royalty Pageant is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Expo Grounds. Thirty contestants are vying for titles in eight categories.
2021 Queen Candidates
Makynna Beinhart is the daughter of Jessica and Brent Beinhart. Makynna is a member of the Westside Trailblazers 4H Club. Makynna will be a junior at Eddyville-Bakesburg-Fremont High School this fall.
Madison Duncan is the daughter of Chris and Carla Duncan and Dana and Michael Shearer. Mdadison is a member of the Hot Shots 4H Club. Madison will be a senior at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Makenzie Fischer is the daughter of Anthony and Yolanda Fischer. Makenzie is a member of the Pleasant U & I Sodbusters 4H Club. Makenzie will be a senior at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Morgan Saner is the daughter of Brandon Saner and Kacy VerMeulen. Morgan is a member of the Aggies 4H Club. Morgan will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall.
2021 King Candidates
Dylan Baldwin is the son of Yvonne and Mike Green. Dylan is a member of the City Slickers 4H Club. Dylan plans to attend Indian Hills Community College in the fall.
Cody Carroll is the son of Peggy and Todd Carrol. Cody is a member of the Hot Shots 4H Club. Cody will be a junior at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Caleb Kendall is the son of Chris and Carla Kendall-Duncan. Caleb is a member of the Hot Shots 4H Club. Caleb will be a senior at Albia High School in the fall.
Myles Saner is the son of Brandon Saner and Kacy VerMeulen. Myles is a member of the Aggies 4H Club. Myles will be a senior at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Braydon Songer is the son of Emily and Jeremy Songer. Braydon is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4H Club. Braydon will be attending Iowa State University in the fall.
2021 Princess Candidates
Isabelle Denner is the daughter of Annie and Mike Denner. Isabelle is a member of the Aggies 4H Club. Isabelle will be a seventh-grader at Evan Middle School in the fall.
Abigail Goben is the daughter of Rob Goben and Pamela and Jason Cobler. Abigail is a member of the Cornhuskers 4H Club. Abigail will be a sophomore at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Cameron Pauls is the daughter of Jennifer and Henry Pauls. Cameron is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4H Club. Cameron will be a freshman at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
Raina Plate is the daughter of Scott and Saskija Plate. Raina is a member of the Aggies 4H club. Marin will be a seventh-grader at Evans Middle School in the fall.
Hannalee Songer is the daughter of Emily and Jeremy Songer. Hannalee is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4H Club. Hannalee will be a sophomore at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
2021 Prince Candidates
Corbin Burgess is the son of Heather and Daniel Burgess. Corbin is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4H Club. Corbin will be an eighth-grader in the Ottumwa Homeschool Program in the fall.
Jaxon McDaniel is the son of Kevin and Darcy McDaniel. Jaxon is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4H Club. Jaxon will be in seventh grade at Cardinal Middle School in the fall.
Landon Witt is the son of Clint and Nikki Witt. Landon is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4H Club. Landon will be a freshman at Ottumwa High School in the fall.
2021 Duchess Candidates
Erin Eister is the daughter of Ashley and John Eister. Erin is a member of the Aggies 4H Club. Erin will be in fifth grade at Cardinal Elementary School in the fall.
Ella Johnson is the daughter of Colin and Dawn Johnson. Ella is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters. Ella will be in fourth grade at Cardinal Elementary School in the fall.
Allyson Lewis is the daughter of Madison and Justin Wilkinson and Jesse and Lindsea Lewis. Allyson is a member of the Westside Trailblazers 4H Club. Allyson will be in fifth grade at Horace Mann Elementary School in the fall.
Madalynn Sertterh is the daughter of Chris and Kara Sertterh. Madalynn is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4H Club. Madalynn will be in sixth grade at Evans Middle School in the fall.
Lydia Witt is the daughter of Clint and Nikki Witt. Lydia is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4H Club. Lydia will be in fifth grade at Horace Mann Elementary School in the fall.
2021 Duke Candidates
Kason Appel is the son of Pieter and Melissa Appel. Kason is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4H Club. Kason will be in fifth grade at Eddyville Elementary School in the fall.
Carsten Burgess is the son of Heather and Daniel Burgess. Carsten is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4H Club. Carsten will be in fifth grade in the Ottumwa Homeschool Program in the fall.
Hunter Stevens is the son of Brandi and Brad Stevens. Hunter is a member of the Hot Shots 4H Club. Hunter will be in fifth grade at Pekin Elementary School in the fall.
2021 Lil’ Miss Clover Candidates
Makinzee Stevens is the daughter of Brandi and Brad Stevens. Makinzee is a member of the Pekin Clover Kids Afterschool Club. Makinzee will be in third grade at Pekin Elementary School in the fall.
Scarlett Swanstrom is the daughter of Alex and Heather Swanstrom. Scarlett is a member of the Eisenhower Clover Kids Afterschool Club. Scarlett will be in first grade at Eisenhower Elementary School in the fall.
2021 Lil’ Mr. Clover Candidates
Quincy Hedgecock is the son of Whitney Moore and Derek Hedgecock. Quincy is a member of the Eisenhower Elementary Clover Kids Afterschool Club. Quincy will be in second grade at Eisenhower Elementary school in the fall.
Jason Eister is the son of Ashley and John Eister. Jason is a member of the Cardinal Clover Kids Afterschool Club. Jason will be in second grade at Cardinal Elementary School in the fall.
Quincy Appel is the son of Pieter and Melissa Appel. Quincy is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4H Club. Quincy will be in third grade at Eddyville Elementary School in the fall.